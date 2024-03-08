'We came for the American Dream': Coco Bridal brings Albanian twist to wedding shopping

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Coco Bridal is a luxury gown shop in the heart of Cape Coral. It specializes in wedding attire for brides and and their mothers, but it also sells prom and special event gowns.

Sisters Stela Niklekaj and Meri Dedaj are co-owners of Coco Bridal on Pine Island Road. The family moved more than 5 thousand miles from Albania for entrepreneurial opportunity in Cape Coral.

They say they're seeing people from many different places, travel here to shop.

"It's bringing people here from the cities all around the area. We've had people from Tampa, from Orlando, from Naples, from Boca Raton," Niklekaj said.

As Florida is one of the top wedding destinations in the United States, the shop provides something special.

"Weddings in our country are very important, we have three day Euro weddings. These [referencing inventory] are the traditional bridal dresses, but not very common here in the United States," she said.