Water main break shuts down road, submerges car in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A reclaimed water main break in Cape Coral shut down part of a road in Cape Coral on Everest Parkway and claimed one car.

A Cape Coral Police Volunteer said it will likely be there until tomorrow morning. Contractors can't start repairs until the car is removed.

It happened on SE 16th Place and Everest Parkway, which is just south of Veterans and East of Del Prado.

The Police volunteer said contractors were putting a pipe underground to Everest Parkway Reclamation Facility and contractors hit a pipe while laying the water pipe down.

We've reached out to the city for an exact timeline on repairs and will update fox4now.com when we know more.

