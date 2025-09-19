Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityCape Coral

Actions

Water main break shuts down road, submerges car in Cape Coral

cape water main break.jpeg
FOX 4
CAPE WATER MAIN BREAK
cape water main break.jpeg
Posted

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A reclaimed water main break in Cape Coral shut down part of a road in Cape Coral on Everest Parkway and claimed one car.

A Cape Coral Police Volunteer said it will likely be there until tomorrow morning. Contractors can't start repairs until the car is removed.

It happened on SE 16th Place and Everest Parkway, which is just south of Veterans and East of Del Prado.

The Police volunteer said contractors were putting a pipe underground to Everest Parkway Reclamation Facility and contractors hit a pipe while laying the water pipe down.

We've reached out to the city for an exact timeline on repairs and will update fox4now.com when we know more.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Connect with your Community Correspondent

Bella Line