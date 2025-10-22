Water main break impacts more than 2,000 people in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The City of Cape Coral says crews are on scene near Del Prado Boulevard North - working to fix a water main break.

This means water in the area is estimated to bee for approximately four to eight hours.

Hydrants will be out of service until the repairs are complete.

The affected area includes more than 2,000 customers.

The city advises boiling water used for drinking, cooking, ice-marking, washing dishes and teeth brushing for one minute or use bottled water as a precaution until the advisory has been lifted.

