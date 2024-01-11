WATCH as another Cape Coral council meeting turns volatile

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On Wednesday night, Cape Coral police had to get involved before the end of public comment at a Cape Coral City Council meeting.

During public input, Fox 4 watched as majority of people continued to push back against council approving a stipend that doubles their pay.

Read more on that story here.

Eventually Cape Coral Mayor John Gunter felt emotions ran so high, he called for a 15 minute break followed by asking Cape Coral Police Chief Anthony Sizemore to calm the crowd down.

Former council member Richard Leon presented a petition to council, where he said he had collected 7,253 signatures all calling for the reversal of the stipend.

“I hope the council is taking this right now, listening, and are gonna create change,” said Leon.

Cape Coral council member Tom Hayden told Fox 4 that people are allowed to disagree and have the right to voice their concerns.

Hayden went on to say that he stands by his decision to support the stipend.

“I have made my statements on why I stand by the stipend and I’m not changing from that,” said Hayden.

No decisions at the city council's regular meeting were made regarding the already approved stipend.

Click the video above to watch the full story.