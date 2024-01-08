WATCH as a man in Cape Coral chases after his stolen Range Rover as suspect hangs from the hood

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On December 25th, 2023, at 08:30 a.m., Cape Coral Police officers responded to a home near Bayshore Drive in Cape Coral, Florida after the victim said she believed her Range Rover was stolen.

Cape Coral police investigators said the victim and her boyfriend were able to ping the vehicle, which was tracked to a 7-Eleven off Cleveland Avenue in Fort Myers.

Thats when the victim’s boyfriend left in his truck to track down the Range Rover, which he located at the last known ping location.

The victim’s boyfriend told police that he drove up to the parking lot at the last known ping location and saw three males standing with his girlfriend’s Range Rover and a white BMW with a flat tire.

Cape Coral police said the three males saw the victim’s boyfriend and a fourth suspect in the Range Rover attempted to flee the scene.

According to a press release from the Cape Coral Police Department, it said 15-year-old Evvard Rouse, jumped on the hood of the Range Rover, which then took off at a high rate of speed.

The victim’s boyfriend told Cape Coral Police that he followed the Range Rover.

He said the Range Rover continued to drive with Evvard Rouse on the hood and ended up in an accident at the intersection of College Parkway and Cleveland Avenue in Fort Myers.

Cape Coral Police said Evvard Rouse was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office simultaneously responded to the parking lot where the original ping was reported.

At that location, deputies believed the white BMW was affiliated with the Range Rover theft.

The two males left with the BMW were identified to be Kevin Knowles (DOB 12/25/2007) and DeAndre Lee (DOB 07/16/2006).

Cape Corla Police said the BMW had no license plate but was later confirmed stolen from the east coast.

The BMW also contained items stolen from the Range Rover.

The investigation revealed four juvenile males arrived at the victim’s house on Bayshore Drive.

The suspects are:



Kevin Knowles D'Andre Lee Evvard Rouse

Cape Coral Police report that Both Kevin Knowles and DeAndre Lee were arrested.

Evvard Rouse was arrested after he was medically cleared from the hospital.

The fourth suspect who fled the scene is still under investigation.