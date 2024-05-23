VEHICLE FOR A BETTER LIFE | Cape Coral non-profit receives new bus for its members

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral's City Council accepted a donation for a new bus from the Guardian Angels to use in the city's Special Populations program.

Mick Sheldrake, is the President of the Guardian Angels for Special Populations program in Cape Coral.

“The amount of transportation that we provide back and forth for the program is just the tip of the iceberg of what they really need,” said Sheldrake.

The 12-passenger bus can transport two wheelchairs, and space for the driver.

Sheldrake told Fox 4's Cape Coral Community Correspondent Colton Chavez that the non-profit aims to help its members live better lives.

“They are learning self-advocacy they are learning life skills every day,” said Sheldrake.

Sheldrake said membership would drop dramatically if they didn’t provide transportation.

“We got about a 50% chance mom dad or caregiver can get them to the program and back. But what about those who don't have family now?” said Sheldrake.

Sheldrake said the City of Cape Coral maintains the buses as well as the Special Populations program.

So when one of the program's buses had to be replaced, the city council didn’t hesitate to accept a donation for a new 12-person bus from The Guardian Angels.

It's a donation to a worthy cause.

“We grow fruits and vegetables out in the garden and we have people come in and teach them how to cook healthy food,” said Sheldrake.

Sheldrake said the new bus costs around $120,000 thousand and it's a price that he said makes more than just sense for these members.

“It's all because we have one common goal, we want to enhance their lives every day,” said Sheldrake.

