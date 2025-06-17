UNLOCKED! Chiquita Boat Lock removed, waterway opens ahead of schedule

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The City of Cape Coral says they have completed the Chiquita Lock removal ahead of schedule.

They said that dredging equipment and turbidity barriers at the Chiquita Lock were removed on Tuesday.

The waterway was shutdown on April 1 to boat traffic to remove the lock. The project was completed in about 3 and half months.

The city says this marks the early completion of the Chiquita Lock Removal Project and they say it's a major advancement in improving waterway access and environmental quality.

The lock closure was a part of the South Spreader Waterway Enhancement project to improve water quality and waterway flow.

The City is urging boaters to use caution near the lock removal area as shallow areas may be present.

Right now, the city is pursuing city-wide dredging permits to make it deeper.

Cape Coral says next steps:



bathymetric survey of the South Spreader planting 3,000 mangroves installing oyster reef balls pursuing city-wide dredging permits as part of their canal maintenance program

The city thanked residents and boaters in a facebook post: "The city sincerely thanks the residents of Cape Coral for their patience and cooperation throughout the lock's removal. We recognize that this work has caused temporary inconveniences, and your understanding has been invaluable."

The battle over the lock has been going on for years. FOX 4 has covered it extensively including the three fishermen who fought it.

Three Cape fishermen say they feel like they are being punished for speaking out against the city

The removal project finally received it's needed permits from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection last August.

The permittee is authorized to improve the South Spreader Waterway by employing several projects to improve water quality. The permittee is authorized to remove the Chiquita Boat Lock and associated uplands, and to install a 165-linear foot seawall along the north end of the South Spreader waterbody. The applicant also seeks to plant over 3,000 mangrove seedlings along the Waterway, as well as to install oyster reef balls in the area where the lock is removed. Authorized activities will occur in Class III Waters. The Department recognizes that there are project benefits that include total nitrogen load reductions to Matlacha Pass, Class II Outstanding Florida Waters. These project benefits are detailed in the Public Interest and Mitigation Specific Conditions. Project Description August 2024

