Two suspects in custody after armed robbery at Hurricane Arcade in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — According to the Cape Coral Police Department, two suspects are in custody following an armed robbery at the Hurricane Arcade on Sept. 9.

CCPD said officers responded to the arcade on Pine Island Rd. around 10 a.m. Monday, after getting a report that a man wearing a hoodie over his face robbed the arcade at gunpoint.

Watch Fox 4's Alex Orenczuk report on the arrest of two armed robbery suspects:

Two suspects in custody after armed robbery at Hurricane Arcade

Investigators said the man took a cash box from the arcade before getting into the passenger seat of a blue Honda SUV and leaving the scene. Officers found the car and tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver sped away at “a high rate of speed”, according to CCPD.

After a short chase, the vehicle crashed after hitting a utility pole on Andalusia Blvd, where two suspects that were in the car were arrested.

Lee County Sheriff's Office. Mikael Alejandro Blanc Stewart (DOB 08/29/2000) and Jailyn Tyreke Thomas (DOB 05/20/2001).



CCPD said Mikael Stewart, 24, was driving the car and faces one county of robbery with a firewarm and one count of eluding law enforcement. Jailyn Thomas, 23, faces one count of robbery with a firearm.

The corner of Andalusia Blvd where the suspects were caught is notorious for crashes, according to Marisa Eggert, who lives nearby.

Fox 4. The corner of Andalusia Boulevard. and Durden Parkway.

“This corner is a really bad death trap, it is very very tight, it is not a two car lane by any means,” said Eggert. “So if he was speeding, it's not surprising that he crashed.”