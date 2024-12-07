Truck crashes into Publix pergola in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Friday night a black dodge truck crashed into a pergola outside of Publix in Cape's Coral Shore Plaza.

Shoppers at the Burnt Store and Pine Island grocery store told FOX 4 they heard a loud bang when they were inside.

IMG_1864 (1)

Cape Coral Firefighters arrived on scene and quickly moved the vehicle away from the post.

There was only minor damage to the facade.

Luckily no one was injured in the crash and shoppers say things were business as usual pretty quickly.

Firefighters have not yet said what caused the crash.