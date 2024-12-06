Truck crashes into Five Guys in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A truck crashed in a Five Guys burger restaurant Thursday afternoon. No injuries were reported.

Cape Coral Police were called to the scene on Veterans Parkway and Santa Barbara Boulevard around 3 p.m.

The white Ford F-150 hit the side of the building but did not crash through the wall. It did hit several tables and chairs outside.

The manager that was there at the time said the crash caused about ten thousand dollars in damages.

The restaurant is still open and the crash did not cause any disruption to orders.

Police have not yet said what caused the crash.

