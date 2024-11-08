Watch Now
Truck crashes into Cape Coral condominium Friday morning

Andy Cunningham
CAPE CORAL, Fla — The Cape Coral Police Department says two cars collided, and the drivers of a truck lost control - crashing into a condominium.

The accident happened Friday morning near Del Prado Blvd S and SE 28th Terrace.

The owners of that condo say they were just starting their day at the time of the crash.

"I'm still shaky, it shook me up, I mean to see that- you think you're safe in your home." said Denise King, who tells FOX 4 she was upstairs drinking coffee when she heard a loud bang.

"I couldn't believe that I saw this truck in my living room, basically...and I was so grateful that if this would have been a wooden structure that would have been in my living room- and it was just surreal to see something like that."

King also described how anyone driving on Del Prado should cautiously wait a second or two before proceeding at a green light and acknowledged that this situation, despite the mess, could have been a lot worse.

Cape Coral Police temporarily blocked a lane of traffic while the vehicle was recovered away from the building.

