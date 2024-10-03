CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Car wash, after storage facility, after car wash… That's what some people say it feels like driving around Cape Coral.

"We have plenty already. Especially with storage units, I understand with all of these new apartment complexes coming in the need for storage, but too many too close," said Shaun Simpson, a Cape Coral resident.

With 28 car washes currently functioning or under construction, the City of Cape Coral has put a stop to new builds. But, that won't last forever.

"Too many, too close;" Cape Council discusses stricter guidelines on car wash moratorium

City Council is looking into stricter guidelines to hopefully save some of that prime commercial real estate for the city's needs.

"This is ridiculous. That's all there is in Cape Coral, so what do people come here for? I have no idea. I'm getting out," said Linda Flemmings, who lives in Cape Coral.

Restricting by distance; population; requiring noise buffers, and making car washes enclosed are just some of the options the city has come up with to fix this issue.

However, some say it's just not enough.

"It's too late… Look at every corner… At every one of these corners, and every one of these roads, it's a car wash, an apartment complex that we're overgrown with," said Flemmings.

Flemmings lives by the new Tommy Express Car Wash that is going in off of Trafalgar and Chiquita Boulevard, but even with the moratorium, Flemmings says it's not enough for her to stay.

"There's four or five people in my neighborhood that are moving out of Cape Coral. We would rather go live in North Fort Myers than Cape Coral," said Flemmings.

"I know about a bunch of people at work that are just the traffic, the weather, and everybody's just like, I'm done," said Simpson.

One option for the car washes requires a straight mile between each car wash, but the question is, is that far enough?

"I think it needs to be further than that, because one mile, in all reality, isn't that far, and to have a car wash on every corner is just ridiculous," said Simpson.

The city also suggested requiring sound buffers through a berm or wall and landscaping. Also, restrictions on where in the city car washes can be built, restricting against major intersections.

As of now, the moratorium stands until January 2025.

The final public hearing on these moratoriums is set for October 16.

Fox 4 will keep you up to date on their decision.