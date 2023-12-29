THREE, TWO, ONE: Cape Coral will ring in the new year with first-ever city-managed celebration

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Thousands are expected to fill the streets on Southeast 47th Terrace in Cape Coral to ring in the new year. This event will mark the first-ever, city-managed New Year's Eve celebration for downtown.

In previous years, the South Cape Hospitality and Entertainment Association, a local non-profit, spearheaded the event. Then, like so much, it all changed in 2022 when the area faced the impact of Hurricane Ian.

Todd King, the city's special events coordinator, explained, “with those changes, they just couldn't pull it together. They wanted us to be more and more involved primarily for resources and expertise. So, we stepped in - we're ready to just have an amazing time.”

King, who has been coordinating special events for Cape Coral for 19 years, expressed the city's excitement about the new features planned for this year's celebration, particularly the main attraction: the ball drop.

“We have a countdown, and we're going to orchestrate some pyrotechnics with that countdown - and drop what we consider a modified Waterford Crystal ball. It's kind of one of our homemade jobs, and I think it's going to be really, really neat. It brings a hometown feel to it,” King shared.

Beyond the ball drop, the street festival will offer a range of entertainment, including shopping, lots of food options, and games, all set to the tunes of headliners "The Baha Men," famous for their hit "Who Let the Dogs Out."

According to King, events like these are great for South Cape - and the businesses here. “When you bring people down here, it's great for their marketing - they get lots of eyeballs in front of their business," he emphasized.

Local businesses, such as 'The Dive,' are anticipating a surge in customers. Jade Sederquist, Manager and Bartender of 'The Dive,' shared, "we're really excited about that - it's going to bring a lot of business. We're really excited to bring in the New Year with you guys."

As crews continue to set-up for the festivities, they’re building-up excitement for the people around. Visitors from as far as Maine expressed their enthusiasm, stating, "We came outta' Maine just for this celebration, actually."

"I think we're really clicking on all cylinders, so it's fun," said King. "It's a fun time to be here in the Cape. Lots of growth. Lots of community and great events."

The New Year's Eve celebration is scheduled to run from 6 PM to 12 AM on December 31st, occupying Southeast 47th Terrace for three blocks between Coronado and Del Prado.