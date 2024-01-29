Three teens arrested following multiple car burglaries in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Cape Coral Police Department says three teenagers, all 14-year-olds, have been charged with stealing a car, and breaking into a several others.

Police received a call on Tuesday, January 23rd from a woman saying she accidentally left the key fob in her rental car.

The victim told investigators the car was taken from a driveway the next morning.

A door-to-door investigation led police to discover multiple car burglaries in the surrounding area.

Video, police say, links the three teens (2 males and 1 female) entering unlocked cars and checking to see if the vehicles would start.

According to their report, police found the stolen car at the McDonald's location at 1715 Del Prado Boulevard South in Cape Coral.

The teenagers charges range from Grand Theft of Motor Vehicle and Burglary of Unoccupied Dwelling.

