Two injured in Cape Coral explosion, department says

UPDATE: Cape Coral firefighters have changed the number of patients to two. Fox 4 originally reported three people were hospitalized.

The Cape Coral Fire Department responded to a fire pit explosion at the Hadley Apartments, Tuesday night.

There, two people were hospitalized with non-critical burn injuries.

The cause of the explosion was built up gas that ignited when the ignition for the fire pit was pressed, the department said. Their fire inspectors will be following up with the building, as necessary repairs are needed to prevent this in the future.

Firefighters report the call came in around 6:06 p.m. on April 22.

The department urges everyone that anytime they are igniting a fuel source such as a fire pit or grill; keep a safe distance as accidents do happen for many reasons.

The only lingering damage is to the fire pit, not any buildings, firefighters said.