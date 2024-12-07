CAPE CORAL, Fla. — $2 million is what three Southwest Florida fishermen could owe the City of Cape Coral. Fox 4’s Bella Line sat down with the men, who brought a crowd to Wednesday’s City Council meeting asking for help.

Fishermen Daniel Carney, Jim Collier, and Kevin Sparks believe the Chiquita Boat Lock is crucial to the health of Cape Coral's 400 miles of waterways and when the city started talking about removing the lock last year, the fishermen couldn't believe it so they objected the permit.

Watch Bella's interview with the three fishermen:

Three Cape fishermen say they feel like they are being punished for speaking out against the city

"When this one came up, and some guys asked me about it, I've responded and said, ‘Well yea, I'd be interested in that,’” said Collier.

However, they ended up losing this legal battle and now the city wants them to pay the lawyer fees, which could be more than $2 million.

"I wake up at 4, 4:30, every morning, thinking about it,” said Sparks.

"We have no idea really, what the extent of what they want to go after. They’ve not clarified that, to be honest, but if they're trying to go after the whole enchilada, there's no way the three of us combined can come even close to what they're asking,” said Carney.

So, on Wednesday, they went to the City Council, to ask for their help in dropping the fees.

"We're already out 1000s of dollars, and we have not even had a hearing yet,” said Sparks.

Council member Jennifer Nelson seemed open to making a deal.

"Is there anything we can do to compromise? I'm over the whole lawsuit thing,” asked Nelson.

But, the men's lawyer says the city leadership is barging ahead.

"The city went out now and hired a new law firm, and they don't seem concerned that they've spent well over $2 million because the goal was to get rid of the lock, you know, no matter what, and as part of this lesson in democracy, I'm sure these city council members are going to want to know who was in charge of the purse strings,” said Michael Hannon.

The fishermen tell me their goal isn't to rehash the lock debate, but they just want to be recognized as being three long-time residents who have invested in their community.

"Stop harassing the citizens that are trying to help the city,” said Carney. "It wasn't done to punish anybody or anything. It was to try and maintain or improve the quality of the environment in which we live, and for that to be punished and expected to pay ridiculous, exorbitant legal fees. Makes no sense to me whatsoever."

Fox 4 reached out to the City of Cape Coral for a statement, and they said they are not commenting at this time.