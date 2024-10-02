CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral Community Correspondent Bella Line has shown you how the City plans to transform Jaycee Park, but now people are starting to see the changes.

"I had two benches here. I sat on them this morning, one dedicated to my deceased wife, and one dedicated to my best friend, Bo, who is my first greyhound," said Scott Kempe, a bench owner at Jaycee Park. "Low and behold, I came back this afternoon and they are gone."

Scott Kempe has been going to Jaycee Park for 15 years and he loved the park so much that he dedicated two benches to the things he loves most. But, now those benches are gone and only one will be allowed in the new Jaycee Park.

Watch Bella's full report below.

"They're destroying my heart here"; Jaycee Park-goers react to first signs of demolition

"He loved this park, but that wasn't sufficient enough for them to feel that it warranted maintaining or keeping," said Kempe.

On Tuesday, the City began tearing out benches, grills, and trash cans. The first signs of a new beginning to the park.

"They're destroying my heart here. This park is the most well-loved park there is," said Kathleen Lopez, a supporter of the Save Jaycee Park movement.

Many say they knew these changes were coming, but it didn't make it any easier to see it in person.

"We need this for our well-being, and you're taking it all away from us," said Suzanne Lammertz, a supporter of the Save Jaycee Park movement. "This is just a really sad, sad day for all of us."

However, one thing about the park won't change... It's name.

"Am I happy that it stays Jaycee Park? Not so much, only because it will not be Jaycee Park. It will not be the Jaycee Park that I knew," said Kempe.

But they say they are not done fighting and will show it at the polls.