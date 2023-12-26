These pups at the Cape Coral Animal Shelter made the nice list, but still looking for a home

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — At the Cape Coral Animal Shelter, there are around 100 animals waiting to be adopted.

However on this Christmas, the staff and volunteers made sure every animal had a memorable day.

"All of the cats and dogs who are in residence with us will get a present," said Liz McCauley, executive director of the shelter. "Multiple presents and they are getting a special meal too."

New toys, treats. and catnip are what they were gifted and of course a lots of love. This has been a holiday tradition for the shelter since it opened.

"We are very fortunate, that we have a lot of adoptions, but with every one that goes out, two come in," said Barbra Sacher.

Photo Courtesy: WFTX reporter Briana Brownlee

Sacher is one of the longest serving volunteers with the shelter.

The Cape Coral Animal Shelter has found homes for over 4,000 unwanted, abandoned, and neglected animals, but with at least 100 animals waiting to be fostered or adopted McCauley tells me there is still a need to be met.

"We welcome you to come in and just look around, if you haven't been to the shelter yet," McCauley said.

"You can get somebody to give you a guide through and explain each dog if you are interested in one particular or even if you're not," Sacher said. "There is no pressure but you might fall in love with one anyway or two."

The shelter emphasized that if a person is thinking about adopting, it's important to remember that owning a pet is a commitment that could last for at least 20 years.

If you are thinking about adopting click here.

