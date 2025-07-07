CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral is holding its first mobility plan and fee study workshop on July 10 to address growing traffic concerns as the city continues its rapid expansion.

Hear what council member Jennifer Nelson-Lastra says about the switch to mobility fees from road impact fees, and the future of the city's transportation:

'The traffic is terrible': Cape Coral launches plan to tackle congestion crisis

"They're just so overcrowded," said Brian McCormack.

"They are getting very, very crowded," said Nancy Banks.

"The traffic out there is terrible," said Anna Heinrich.

These are common sentiments from people in Cape Coral who deal with traffic congestion daily. City leaders are now taking action by inviting public input to help shape transportation improvements.

The workshop marks a shift in how the city funds infrastructure improvements. Cape Coral plans to transition from road impact fees to mobility fees, which would cover all forms of transportation including medians, sidewalks, and road signs.

"We still have 50% of our city to finish and by opening up and making these mobility fees possible, it will allow our city to be able to focus on some of those growth issues," said Jennifer Nelson-Lastra, Cape Coral City Council member.

The new funding approach could also support alternative transportation methods, including water taxis that were suggested by a consultant in January.

"By changing this road impact fee to a multi modal fee, we'll be able to cover that as we grow and as we bring water taxis into our city, because, again, it's all about diversifying our modes of transportation and the dollars in which the way that we get the revenue," said Lastra.

With Cape Coral experiencing significant growth, city officials acknowledge the strain on existing roadways. The new fees would be covered by new businesses coming to the city.

"The City wants to improve traffic flow, safety, and accessibility for all users, while making sure that new development helps pay for necessary infrastructure," the city said in a statement to Fox 4.

Lastra says the city has substantial infrastructure plans in the works.

"Over the next 20 years, we have about a billion dollars worth of projects that are, you know, online, in and outline, we are looking to be able to support that growth moving forward and having it not fall heavily on the ad valorem taxpayers," said Lastra.

