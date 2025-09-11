Tesla driver arrested after crashing into Cape Coral canal, hiding in porta-potty

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral police said they have arrested a man for DUI after they found his car submerged in a canal, and found him hiding in a portable bathroom.

Nathan Howard, 31, was charged with DUI, DUI property damage, and hit and run following the incident in the area of El Dorado and Northwest 15th Street, according to Cape Coral police.

Police said Howard drove his Tesla into the canal and then fled the scene on foot. Officers found him nearby hiding in a porta-potty and took him into custody.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.