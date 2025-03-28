Teens get more charges after stolen cars and guns lead to Cape Coral shooting

CAPE CORAL, Fla — Cape Coral police just announced new details - and new charges - in a case that they say involves teenagers who stole cars, guns, and were involved in a shooting that put a 13-year-old in the hospital.

Fox 4's Austin Schargorodski went to Cape PD headquarters where he talked with police about what led up to that shooting.

Teens charged after stolen cars and guns lead to Cape Coral shooting

It all started in February, when police say 12-year-old Brennan Smith accidentally shot 13-year-old Qwa'miere Preston in the back while they were inside a stolen Nissan Rogue. But police say new evidence shows a lot more that happened before that.

"Two juveniles initially stole a vehicle that had two weapons inside. They ended up getting that vehicle stuck but prior to that there's surveillance video of them filling up gas in that vehicle. So there's video of them in the vehicle and then it got abandoned because it got stuck in some sand," said Lisa Greenberg, public affairs officer for the Cape Coral Police Department.

Austin Schargorodski Lisa Greenberg, Cape Coral Police Department public affairs officer

Police say Smith and Preston ran off and stole another car - a Nissan Rogue - which was also left unlocked. Police say they picked up 14-year-old Michael Hernandez and 15-year-old Antonio Lubin - and that's when things took a dangerous turn.

"The four of them were driving around. There's actually video of at least two of them horseplaying with the weapons they stole. Kind of acting recklessly with those weapons. And it turns out that one of them accidentally shot one of the other ones in the back," Greenberg said.

All four boys now face serious charges, including armed burglary.

"We've additionally charged the person who was shot because they knowingly were involved in the stealing of the vehicles, the weapons, all of that. They're all facing a slew of charges that have to do with grand theft of not just the vehicle, but the weapons as well as the shooting," Greenberg added.

And police say this could have been prevented.

"This would not have happened if these vehicles were not left unlocked, so that's part one. Part two? We should not be leaving weapons in our vehicles overnight especially if you're someone that leaves your vehicle unlocked," Greenberg warned.

Cape Coral police say they're still investigating.