Teen in “sport mode” Crocs arrested in $9K Cape Coral burglary, police say

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral Police have arrested a 16-year-old in connection with a burglary involving stolen security equipment valued at nearly $9,000.

The investigation began when police say the teen's father reported him as a runaway and turned over suspicious items found in his son's bedroom to police.

According to detectives, the items included a black tactical armored vest labeled "SECURITY," three loaded AR-15 style rifle magazines, one handgun magazine, and a box of 9MM ammunition.

Two days later, police responded to a report of a vehicle burglary in Southeast Cape Coral. The victim reported approximately $8,850 worth of tactical and security equipment stolen from his work truck.

Detectives from the Property Crimes Unit confirmed that the tactical vest turned in by the father matched the victim's stolen vest. After obtaining consent to search the teen's home, investigators say they found additional evidence, including the victim's cut-up ID in the teen's bedroom.

On July 15, Property Crimes Detectives spotted the teen at a Publix located at 100 Hancock Bridge Parkway W as they were grabbing lunch. According to the arrest report, the teen appeared to be trying to conceal himself and attempted to flee when approached by detectives.

"While reviewing the video, you can observe that just prior to John Ruiz standing up, he changes the configuration of his crocs where the strap to his right croc shoe was initially forward," the officer said in the report. "I have heard in the past that by moving the Crocs strap from a slip-on shoe configuration to a back strap to secure the foot is called putting the crocs into “sport mode” or “4-wheel drive” which more securing holds the Croc to his foot. I believe this was done because he was preparing to flee prior to contact with Law Enforcement.”

The teen was charged with armed burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, grand theft firearm, grand theft of $5,000 or more but less than $10,000, and resisting an officer without violence.

