Taste of the Cape returns to help local businesses

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A beautiful Sunday in Cape Coral and a great turnout kicked off one of Cape Coral's Chamber of Commerce's biggest fundraisers.

This year's Taste of the Cape was held at Cultural Park — a new location for its first year back after Hurricane Ian.

The 9th annual celebration benefits the Gulf Coast Symphony and gives businesses the ability to put themselves back on the map after Ian had many of them closed for a while.

According to the president and CEO of the Cape Coral Chamber of Commerce, this is their biggest festival and one that brings their vendors exposure to the public like no other.

“Any kind of involvement in community events like this is always great exposure for the restaurants in our area and the local businesses," said Donna Germain, CEO of Cape Coral Chamber of Commerce. "Any extra exposure to maybe someone who hasn’t been to their restaurant yet is going to become a new regular.”

Although it is only a one-day event, it brought in cash from all around as we continue rebuilding efforts.