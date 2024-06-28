"TAKE A LOOK": North Cape man says city project is making a mess of his street

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On Friday, John Majewski told Fox 4's Cape Coral Community Correspondent Colton Chavez that he used to think his property was beautiful, but not anymore.

“Take a look, stand outside my house, my front door, and see what I see, and tell me if this is something you would want to come home to,” said Majewski.

Majewski said the City of Cape Coral's project had taken over most of his street on NE 16th Terrace, which has caused his house to shake, creating constant noise, and muddy roads that he said turn to dust when the weather gets dry.

“Every day this is what I have to deal with, every day... this is not a road,” said Majewski.

He said he does not mind the project, but he would like the city to tell him how long the project will take and if there are any actions the city can take to help lessen the impact that neighbors like him are feeling from the project.

On Friday, Fox 4 called a City of Cape Coral spokesperson to ask those questions.

“I don’t mind the project but nobody told me that I was going to be at ground zero for the next five, six, seven months,” said Majewski.

Fox 4 will continue to monitor the progress of this project and will update this article when the City of Cape Coral passes along more information.