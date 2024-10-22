SWAT Team responds to Southwest Cape Coral Home

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral police responded to a home in Southwest Cape Tuesday afternoon to arrest Caleb James Carson for multiple felony domestic battery charges.

Before officers could contact Carson, according to police he barricaded himself in the attic. No one else was home at the time.

After almost five hours, the Cape Coral SWAT team was able to safely remove Carson from the attic and arrest him.

Carson was taken to Lee County Jail and will be charged with domestic violence battery by strangulation, resisting without violence.

Cape Coral Police Standoff In Southwest Cape

The home is located next to Skyline Boulevard but also very close to the Cape Coral Public Library where early voting is currently taking place. It's a busy neighborhood.

Neighbors even contacted us at FOX 4 to let us know the streets were still blocked off in the area.