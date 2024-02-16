SUPPORTING VETERANS | American Legion Post 90 in Cape Coral hosting breakfast to help prevent veteran suicide

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On Sunday, Feb. 18, the American Legion Riders, which is part of the American Legion are putting on a breakfast for anyone who wants to come.

It will cost you $10 a plate but the money I’m told goes towards Project Vet Relief which in part, goes towards helping prevent veteran suicide.

American Post 90 member, Jack Fitzgerald and American Legion Riders, Laurene Flower said the breakfast on Sunday is about much more than just serving up pancakes.

“Last year we donated over a quarter of a million dollars to this event state-wide, “ said Fitzgerald.

Flower spoke to Fox 4's Colton Chavez in front of the Florida Faces of the Fallen Wall, set up at Post 90 where she talked about how each person on the all is a veteran who lost their life to suicide.

“When you see the faces it means much more than just hearing about it....I am hoping that we will see some of the families and they can write little terms of endearment…its ….its powerful,” said Flower.

A powerful message to not only honor the men and women who served our country but also to help those transitioning to civilian life.

The event runs from 8 am-11 am on Sunday.

Call (716) 863-6813 for more information on purchasing tickets ahead of the event on Sunday.

The American Legion Post 90 is located at 1401 SE 47TH ST, Cape Coral, FL, United States, Florida.