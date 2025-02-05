SUPER BOWL SHOWDOWN IN CAPE: Where to find Birds of a feather or Chiefs Kingdom

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — It's Super Bowl week in Southwest Florida!!

The Eagles and Chiefs are going at it once again. Maybe you're chanting, "E-A-G-L-E-S, EAGLES!" or going the Chief's Tomahawk Chop, but either way, these bars say they are ready for their fans to watch the Super Bowl on Fox 4.

It's time for a rematch between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs!

Fox 4's Bella Line is showing us some bars where you can watch the Super Bowl on Fox 4:

Super Bowl Showdown: Eagles vs. Chiefs! Cape Coral bars gear up for game day excitement

“It’s time for revenge," said Danielle Verdieck, Stevie Tomato's Sports Page owner.

"I wouldn't be surprised if they win. They've been killing it all year long," said Katie Heflin, Overtime Pizzeria's general manager.

People, right here in Cape Coral, are already breaking out their red and green.

"I really think we're having an amazing season, so it's very exciting," said Verdieck.

Verdict is a lifelong Eagles fan, and she says they’re ready—with food and booze—to cheer on their Eagles.

"It's like being back home. We've had people say it's just like being at Chickie's and Pete's in Philly. This is like a real-deal Philly Eagles bar," said Verdieck.

She says they are selling seats for the big game and they’re going fast.

Just a couple of miles away, Overtime Pizzeria, home of the Kansas City Chiefs Fan Club, says the pizzas will be hot and the beer will be ice cold on Sunday.

“This room is completely booked out. We get up to about 100 maybe possibly over sometimes chiefs fans, and I mean, every single table, we even have to pull some tables in,” said Heflin.

Originally an Eagles bar, they are decked with Chiefs gear in their dedicated Chiefs room. Don’t worry Eagles fans — they have a spot upstairs for you.

"It's going to be a very good, close game, and I'm already ready to see the little bit of rivalry coming between both teams,” said Heflin.

So, who will take home the trophy? You’ll have to find out on Fox 4.