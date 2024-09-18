Sunsplash Waterpark asks for lease extension with the City and promises $2 million in investments

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Sunsplash Waterpark has plans to make some big upgrades, and they want a new commitment from the City of Cape Coral.

Pro Parks is requesting its lease be extended by another 10 years, while promising to invest $2 million in capital projects.

In addition to those projects, it's also working on a $3 million wave pool and a $1 million new entrance for next season.

It also has plans for an expansion to the Pirates Cove, a children’s play area, and upgrades to security, water slides, and every pool.

With these changes, they agree to increase their rent over the lease period by nearly 200% from years 5 to 10.

The Sunsplash Waterpark lease extension will be discussed at Wednesday night's City Council meeting at 4:30 pm.