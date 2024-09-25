CAPE CORAL, Fla — Preps for Helene are in high gear, and a line of cars at the Cape Coral Sam’s Club gas pumps on Wednesday spoke volumes. Community Correspondent Austin Schargorodski went there to talk to people about how they’re gearing up for the storm.

Gas pumps clicked away and the station was jammed as drivers loaded up tanks, gas cans, and generators.

“I want to be prepared for the worst,” said Carlos Caballero.

Watch to see how people are preparing for Helene:

STORM PREP: Long lines and low supplies as Cape Coral readies for Helene

Many, like Patricia Goizueta, got a jump start after Tuesday's chaos.

“The line was just going all the way out from the parking lot,” said Goizueta. “So, I decided not to wait and said you know what I’ll get gas tomorrow.”

To keep up, a station attendant said they got a fresh shipment of gas overnight, but with lines growing, Goizueta had a piece of advice: “The sooner the better!”

Troy Truxton Patricia Goizueta, Cape Coral resident.

Plus, it wasn’t just gas disappearing. On Tuesday, the Sam’s Club in Cape Coral was running low on water. But on Wednesday, Wayne Dinschel said it looked a bit better.

“They have water, there’s water at the back of the shelves. But, by noon, it’s going to be all gone,” said Dinschel.

Austin Schargorodski Wayne Dinschel, Cape Coral resident.

Schargorodski checked in with the Home Depot on Skyline Boulevard. Workers say they still have water, and a big rush on sandbags, flood barriers, and propane, but say emergency shipments are on the way.

For many at the gas pumps, they say they’re taking no chances after Hurricane Ian.

Troy Truxton Line of cars at the Cape Coral Sam's Club gas pumps.

“We are concerned about the storm, but we are prepared,” said Dinschel.

“I hope we go through this with no problems,” Caballero added.