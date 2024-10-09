Stores around Southwest Florida shut their doors ahead of Milton

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — With more than 400,000 residents of Lee County under mandatory evacuation orders, even Publix decided to close some of its doors early before Hurricane Milton arrives.

"I was kind of surprised," said Paul Sanchez-Lewis, a man hoping to shop at Publix before the storm.

A feeling many people felt while trying to get some of those last-minute items before we feel the impacts of Hurricane Milton.

Watch Bella's full report below.

Stores around Southwest Florida are shutting their doors ahead of Milton

"I thought they might be but I thought it might be a little bit later in the day," said Curtis Himelright, another man outside of a Cape Coral Publix.

Publix stores around southwest Florida and up through the Tampa Bay area have modified hours. Meaning they will be closed until conditions are safe to resume operations.

Along with many other restaurants and businesses around the area, including the Cape Coral Chic-Fil-A that had it shutters up.

"I think that's a good way for an employer to look out for their employees," said Sanchez-Lewis.

Walmart's corporate website shows they will also close stores for the storm.

"You're supposed to have your hurricane kit," said Sanchez-Lewis. "People should be more prepared."

"I started buying stuff in June, dry goods and things that you might need," said Himelright. "You ain't got power, you got to be able to eat something."

For the latest information on weather conditions, follow online and on-air with Fox 4.