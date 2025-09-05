Stolen vehicle crashes into tree in Cape Coral, driver arrested after early morning incident

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A driver in a stolen vehicle crashed into a tree in Cape Coral early this morning, prompting police to make an arrest and shut down a section of Coronado Boulevard.

The single-vehicle crash occurred just after 6 a.m. at the intersection of Coronado Boulevard and Southeast 44th Street, police said. Cape Coral Police Department confirmed the vehicle involved in the crash was stolen.

Emergency medical services were called to the scene to treat one man involved in the incident. The northbound lanes of Coronado Boulevard were temporarily shut down as authorities responded to the crash.

Police made an arrest in connection with the incident. Cape Coral Police Department said they will release additional information once the booking process is complete.

The crash left the white pickup truck severely damaged, with the front end crumpled.

