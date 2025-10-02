Southwest Florida realtors sound alarm after five vacant lot scams in two days

The Royal Palm Coast Realtor Association said five fake real estate transactions were caught in just 48 hours in Southwest Florida, and their president was almost a victim.

FOX 4's Bella Line spoke with the president of the association about the scam:

It started with a phone call for Karen Borrelli, president of the Royal Palm Coast Realtor Association.

"I received a call from the title company that asked if I had put my land up for sale, that they had a contract on it, and we're getting ready to close on it," Borrelli said.

She looked it up and discovered her property was listed on the market without her knowledge.

"I was so angry, you know, and I was, I was scared, because even though if it does happen, it's still going to cost me money and attorney fees to get it back," Borrelli said.

She said unfortunately it's a common scam.

"I was lucky that they caught it before the deed actually transferred," Borrelli said. "I never thought it would happen to me."

James Sommers, a Cape Coral realtor, said he sees this type of fraud frequently.

"At least once every other week. Sometimes I'll get two or three a week," Sommers said.

There are red flags to look out for when dealing with potential scammers.

"I'll ask for a picture of their ID, their passport, their driver's license. Nine times out of 10, they have a reason why they don't have the driver's license on them," Sommers said.

The association said scammers are usually in a rush to sell.

To stay aware, you can turn on property fraud alerts through the Lee County Clerk's website. Click here.

"Anytime that deed is transferred, you will be alerted," Borrelli said.

For more information on what to look out for, click here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.