SMOOCHES AND POOCHES|How you can help a Fort Myers animal rescue AND have a little fun

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The non-profit, Guardians of Florida Animal Rescuespoke with Fox 4 about its need for adoptions and facility improvements after Hurricane Ian.

The organization's President, Sherri Lee-Mercury spoke with Fox 4's Colton Chavez about how busy things have been over the past year.

“Last year our intake was just under 700 and our adoptions were just under 600. I believe that we are making an impact in the community. We are trying our best out here,” said Mercury.

On February 3, Mercury said they are hosting the Smooches and Pooches fundraiser.

Mercury said the Lee County Sheriff's Office and their Animal Cruelty Task Force will be demonstrating their state-of-the-art, Robbie The Robo Dog and also feature a special guest appearance by Ambassador Dog, Lieutenant Hope!

The event will also feature an ice cream truck, face painting, Bounce House and Puppy Kissing Booth.

Mercury said adults can enjoy food & drinks, beer, music, games, raffles & silent auction items.

The event is on Feb. 3 at 13901 Sophomore Ln, Fort Myers, FL 33912.

The event runs from 11am-4pm.