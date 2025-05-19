SEMI-TRUCK HIT-AND-RUN: Causes $400,000 in damage across Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Have you seen this semi-truck in the Cape Coral area? That's the question police are asking after a hit-and-run crash they say caused an estimated $400,000 in damage in one neighborhood.

Cape Coral Police say the hit-and-run happened Sunday morning and knocked power poles over and even dragged parked cars across yards.

It happened close to the intersection of Tropicana Parkway and NE 5th Avenue around 8:20 a.m. on May 18. Police say they responded to the area after witnesses reported hearing a loud collision followed by a power outage in the area.

The crash resulted in six downed power poles and power lines affecting multiple blocks. Several parked vehicles were dragged across yards, and numerous fences were damaged.

Preliminary investigation indicates a large commercial semi-truck struck a utility line and continued traveling westbound on Tropicana Parkway, dragging the lines behind it. The damage extended across multiple homes and vehicles.

The suspect vehicle is described as an 18-wheeler semi-truck with a yellow cab and a white refrigerated trailer. A portion of the trailer's roof was torn off and recovered on Tropicana Parkway, just west of the initial crash site.

The vehicle was last seen traveling northbound on Burnt Store Road.

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspect vehicle is urged to contact the Cape Coral Police Department at (239) 574-3223 and reference case number 25-009645.

