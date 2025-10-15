School leaders say 'gas smell' at Cape High caused by stink bomb prank

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Lee County School District says the source of a "gas smell" inside of Cape Coral High School has been linked to a prank started by two students.

The district says in an attempt to recreate a challenge seen on TikTok, two students set off stink bombs which released gas at different times of the day within the building.

The smell led to two separate evacuations of the school on Tuesday.

Both students are facing disciplinary action from the school and the Cape Coral Police Department.

Security footage also aided in this investigation.

Both students could face possible expulsion.