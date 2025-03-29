School District of Lee County announces performance-driven cuts

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — In a news release dropped just before 6:00pm on a Friday, The School District of Lee County announced they were streamlining some operations to save big money, and to reduce, as Superintendent Dr. Denis Carlin called it — "unnecessary bureaucracy."

The "right sized" organizational chart the district said it needed, to better meet their goals as a school district, included "adjustments" to more than 50 positions.

As of Friday night, the district did not clarify whether those "adjustments" were job eliminations.

“We are committed to ensuring that our resources are used in the most effective way possible to benefit our students and staff,” said Superintendent Dr. Carlin. “By refining our organizational structure, we are taking an important step toward maximizing efficiency, reducing bureaucracy, and redirecting savings where they matter most – our schools and our students.”

The release said the changes only impact the central office and do not impact school based teachers or support staff.

Each department has also identified 5% cuts in their budgets.

In total the move could help the district save $15.9 million.

"This restructuring marks a new chapter for the district as it moves forward with a more efficient, cost-effective approach to supporting its performance-driven focus. With these changes, the district is poised for a brighter, more financially sustainable future," Rob Spicker, Assistant Director, Media Relations & Public Information said in an email.

Just two weeks ago, it was announced the central office would be implementing a hiring freeze.

In a letter to central office staff the Superintendent said:

"At this time, if you have current vacancies for the current school year, please notify your Division Chief of where you are in the hiring process. If approved by your Chief to continue, you may proceed with interviews. However, offers may not be extended until approved by the Superintendent. Please work with your Chief to obtain that approval as needed.

If you have any questions regarding this topic, please do not hesitate to connect with your division chief and executive leadership team member.

Sincerely,

Office of the Superintendent"

When asked about the freeze, district representatives told FOX 4:

"This is typical for this time of year when we are going through budget preparation for the next fiscal year. It’s not the first time this type of freeze has been put in place at the central office during this time of year."

On the district's career page, there are currently 39 openings posted this year located at Central Services.

Some of those jobs listed include data processors in payroll, communications rolls, maintenance, electricians, plumbers, a variety of roles.

We have asked for a list of the recommended job adjustments.

According to the district's 2024-2025 budget central services had an operating budget of $17 Million dollars, which had actually just been cut last year by 3.76%, $689,472. It was the only general fund expenses cut last year.

To take a look at the 2024-2025 Lee Schools budget click below:

https://www.leeschools.net/common/pages/GetFile.ashx?key=2r5%2fC1pK

For the 2024-2025 school year, in total the district spent $926 Million on Personnel Expenses.