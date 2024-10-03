Watch Now
School District Of Lee County announces hurricane make up days

The District was closed two days last week due to Hurricane Helene
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Thursday evening The School District of Lee County announced make up days for Hurricane Helene.

The District was closed last week for two days due to the storm.

In a note to parents, the district said:

"To maintain instructional continuity, students are now required to attend school on Monday, October 14, 2024, and Monday, January 6, 2025. These dates have been designated as hurricane make-up days in the 2024-25 Instructional Calendar, which was approved by the school board in December 2023."

The updated calendar was also posted to Facebook.

