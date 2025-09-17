School bus rear-ended in Lee County, district says all students safely evacuated

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — All 32 students aboard a Lee County school bus were safely evacuated after the bus was rear-ended at the intersection of Chiquita Boulevard and Veterans Parkway, according to the school district.

The crash happened when a car struck the back of the school bus, causing the vehicle to begin smoking, according to the Lee County Schools spokesperson.

"Our bus was rear ended. The car that hit the bus started smoking. All 32 students on board were safely evacuated," the district said.

No injuries were reported among the students or the bus driver. The condition of the occupants in the car that struck the bus was not immediately known.

The incident remains under investigation as authorities work to confirm additional details about the crash.