Sanibel Ice Cream shop re-opens in Cape Coral for the first time since Ian

CAPE CORAL, Fla — A well-known ice cream joint is making a comeback after getting destroyed during hurricane Ian. "Sanibel's Best Homemade Ice Cream" held a grand opening Monday at its new location in Cape Coral.

"It's the first time we are back in business since hurricane Ian," said owner Laurie Verme who co-owns the shop with her daughter.

Verme had been running the business with her daughter for over five years on Sanibel Island, serving the thousands of tourists that visit every year. But when hurricane Ian swept through, it destroyed the establishment along with Verme's livelihood leaving her to pick up the pieces.

"From that day everything changed," Verme told Fox 4. "I lost not only my business but my home as well," she added.

But now, it's a new chapter for the business.

Sanibel's Best Homemade Ice Cream re-opened for business in Cape Coral on a major road.

Verme says they will once again serve all their signature goods including the locally sourced ice cream, pastries, and sandwiches they have been known for.

There are however some potential challenges with opening in Cape Coral, Verme explained. Her business was almost exclusively supported by tourism but it will now be serving a mostly people already living in the area.

"When people go on vacation, they love ice-cream, everybody loves ice cream. When you go on vacation you do a little more than you would do regularly," she explained. "Now we're in a community setting" she added.

Verme says she intends to eventually re-open on Sanibel when repairs are complete.

Until then, it will operate at 3310 Del Prado Blvd. S. 7 days a week. Hours will be 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.