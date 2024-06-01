Sales tax holiday kicks into full gear

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — It’s that time of year again when people can save cash on some hurricane essentials.

June 1 marks the first day of Florida's two-week Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday.

Items that qualify for the sales tax holiday include batteries, flashlights, generators, smoke detectors, and several other items.

However, there are price restrictions. A generator, for example, can’t be more than $3,000.

It’s all part of a tax relief package Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law last month.

The manager of Gavin’s Hardware in Cape Coral told Fox 4's Victoria Scott you can never be over-prepared.

"You have to be prepared because of the unknown," Manager Ed Willis said. "We all learned some valuable lessons after the last big storm that came through. Some people are generally taking it more serious and stocking up on the essentials just in case to be better prepared."

The holiday ends June 14. A second one will take place Aug. 24 and run through Sept. 6.