ROBBED AT GUNPOINT: Cape Coral thief in custody

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A man was robbed at gunpoint on Pine Island Road near Chiquita Boulevard in Cape Coral. Police say one minute he was driving down the road, the next, he had a gun in his face.

It all started, in broad daylight, at about noon on April 16.

A driver was going north on Chiquita, when he noticed a car seemed to be following him.

"He said that he turned down multiple different streets a Black Kia continued to be behind him so on Pine Island Road around the 1300 block area, he decided to stop. He felt like he couldn't get away from this Kia, so he thought maybe let's see what's going on here," Lisa Greenberg, with Cape Coral Police Department said.

Police say he pulled over on a busy Pine Island Road. So did the other driver, who then walked up to the first car and robbed him at gunpoint. CCPD says two weeks later, they arrested this man, Anthony Brown Junior, who they say, gave them a fake name.

"Our officers were able to get the correct identification, and they brought him into custody for providing that false name for that probation violation and for the armed robbery with a weapon," Greenberg said.

Cape Coral Police Department says if you're ever being followed and you feel unsafe, pull over to a place with lots of foot traffic, pull over to your local police department or sheriff's office.