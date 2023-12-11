ROAD RAGE WITH A BASEBALL BAT | Should the Cape Coral driver keep his license?

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral investigators told Fox 4 that on Friday, Dec. 8, Roy Joseph Murray Jr. at a stop light got out of his car with a baseball bat and hit another driver's window.

The driver of that car called the Cape Coral Police Department and said it happened at the intersection of Chiquita Boulevard and Veterans Memorial Parkway.

After having their car hit by the bat, the caller and their passenger quickly got out of their vehicle.

That's when the caller said Murray Jr. got back into his car and allegedly hit the passenger with his vehicle before driving over the median to quickly leave the scene.

Fox 4 asked Cape Coral Public Affairs Officer Mercedes Phillips if Murray Jr. would keep his driver's license after these charges.

“I mean that's not technically State statute," she said. "You don't lose your license for doing that, but that might be something the judge decides to institute later if he sees a pattern."

Officer Phillips said Murray Jr. was charged with aggravated battery, reckless driving and criminal mischief.

Phillips said the driver of the other vehicle was not harmed.