REPTILE TAKEOVER: City council member pushes for action as iguanas destroy Cape Coral property

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A vacant home in Cape Coral has become ground zero for an iguana infestation that's spreading to neighboring properties, causing concern among neighbors who want officials to take action.

Cape Coral Community Correspondent Bella Line spoke with neighbors and a City Council member about the iguana infestation:

"When the homeowner moved out, they kind of moved in," said Roger Bowen, who lives next door to the abandoned house.

Neighbors say the home has been vacant since Hurricane Ian, but has become home to numerous iguanas destroying other properties.

"I've done about $8,000 repair on my seawall," Bowen said. "Now, I can't prove that it's iguanas, but I'm sure they're not helping."

Neighbors aren't asking for financial assistance, just enforcement of property standards.

"We're not looking for any money, no budgetary purchases or anything. Just enforce that homeowners take care of what is going to become a nuisance," Bowen said.

City Council Member Laurie Lehmann agrees the situation needs to be addressed citywide.

"Now this house is an abandoned house. Yes, it's owned by someone, but they're not doing anything, whereas all these other neighbors are having to deal with these iguanas coming into their yard, eating their sea walls," Lehmann said.

The city of Cape Coral stated there is currently no legal mechanism to address the problem and provided this statement to Fox 4:

"There is no City ordinance that regulates or prohibits the presence of iguanas on private property. Code Enforcement's role is to enforce existing regulations. In the absence of a local ordinance, we do not have the authority to address these types of issues."

Officials added they would intervene if the situation becomes a greater health concern.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission places responsibility on homeowners to handle iguana removal, though they must do so humanely.

Lehmann is working toward a solution that could help this neighborhood and prevent similar problems elsewhere.

"Hopefully we can get an ordinance to get these eradicated through the city," ," Lehmann said. "They can be exterminated, you know, and I'm sorry, yes, they're live creatures. However, when they start invading people's homes, that's when it has to stop."

As the situation continues, residents remain concerned about the growing problem.

"They're here to stay unless we do something about it," Bowen said.

