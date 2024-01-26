Property tax bill higher? Lee County explains

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — In Lee County, many people are seeing a price hike in their mortgages. Some are reporting even paying $2,000 more than December 2023.

In the Resident's of Cape Coral's Facebook page, people who specifically live in Cape Coral are voicing concerns over the city council's recent self-elected raise. This stipend provides Mayor Gunter $5,000 more a month and councilors $3,333 more a month. People speaking out in Cape are especially disappointed over higher property taxes under the current administration.

Lee County Property Appraiser Matt Caldwell says several cities and districts increased their taxes in 2023. He assesses the value of homes by January 1 each year.

"They're [homeowners] definitely going to want to review, line by line their tax bill... see which lines have gone up and speak with either their city or county officials that are making that decision," he said.

Many factors could be driving up those costs, like Hurricane Ian changing the value of your home and insurance premiums going up sharply.

Caldwell encourages people to visit the property appraisal office, chat with them online, and learn about possible exemptions.

If you wish to dispute your home's appraisal click here.