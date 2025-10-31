Police seek robbery suspects targeting elderly victims at Cape Coral McDonald's

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — SWFL Crimestoppers is asking for the public's help to identify suspects wanted in a "jugging" robbery that targeted elderly victims at a McDonald's on Wednesday.

The incident happened at the McDonald's located at 3061 NE Pine Island Road. Police believe the suspects followed the elderly victims from a local bank after observing them make a cash withdrawal, then committed a robbery by force at the restaurant location.

This type of crime, known as "jugging," involves criminals who watch potential victims at banks or ATMs, then follow them to commit robberies at secondary locations.

The suspects were last seen driving a silver Kia sedan, possibly a 2024 or 2025 Forte model.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). Tipsters will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

