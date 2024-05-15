Police say old military Humvee drove erratically before slamming into tree on Surfside Blvd, Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Police say an old military Humvee veered off the road and hit a tree here on Surfside Boulevard in Cape Coral— you could see skid marks on the sidewalk leading to the tree where it happened.

Austin Schargorodski Skid marks on the side walk leading to the tree the Humvee crashed into on Surfside Boulevard in Cape Coral.

The Cape Coral Police Department said people saw the vehicle driving erratically right before the crash.

Surfside Boulevard was closed down to one lane of traffic as the Humvee got pulled onto a flatbed.

Austin Schargorodski Surfside Boulevard closed to one lane of traffic as the Humvee was pulled onto a flatbed.

Michelle Dworsky lives across the street and said seeing a crash - with this kind of vehicle, so close to home - concerns her.

“I’ve thought— overthought it— a couple times where I thought ‘Gosh, someone is going to crash and run into the house,” said Dworsky.

Austin Schargorodski Michelle Dworsky, who lives across the street from where the crash happened.

Cape Coral Police Department’s Public Affairs Officer, Mercedes Simonds, said a driver was following the Humvee and saw the crash happen.

“They were noticing kind of a swerving, they hit a couple mailboxes then ran a red light near Veterans [Memorial Parkway] before they actually crashed into a tree,” said Simonds.

Austin Schargorodski Mercedes Simonds, Cape Coral Police Department's Public Affairs Officer.

Simonds said the driver of the Humvee was taken to the hospital with a severe injury.

“The male involved had a large fracture to his knee - I think it was a compound fracture. He is being evaluated there so we’ll wait to find out what happens next. Until we get his side of the story and figure out what happened, we can’t determine if there are any possible charges at this time,” Simonds explained.

As soon as there’s an update, we will let you know.