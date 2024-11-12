Photos of Cape Coral smash-and-grab suspects released

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Fox 4 obtained new pictures that police say show the smash-and-grab burglars who hit several Cape Coral businesses overnight on Monday.

Take a look at our video showing the suspects:

Pictures of Cape smash and grab suspects released

Video shows the people, who detectives say, broke into the stores on Monday morning.

It happened at a strip mall off Southeast 47th Terrace near Southeast 6th Avenue.

Police have not said what was stolen.

When Fox 4 was at the scene Monday, the front doors shattered at Lee County Plumbing Supply, Vlady Cuban Food, and other businesses.

If you recognize anyone in the photos, call Cape Coral Police.