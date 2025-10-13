Police investigating shooting in Southwest Cape Coral; no injuries reported

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Cape Coral Police Department is investigating a shooting at a duplex.

Police said shots were fired near SW 8th Place and SW 46th Street and a neighbor's car was shot. Thankfully, there are no injuries and no one was in the car.

According to police, there are several people detained and the investigation in ongoing.

Our Community Correspondent at the scene said one duplex is surrounded with crime scene tape. There are about six cop cars at the scene and officers are knocking on doors in the neighborhood.