Police: Drunk driver hits marked police car, mailbox in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral Police say a drunk driver crashed into a marked police car and several other things.

It happened early Saturday morning near Diplomat Parkway and Andalusia Boulevard.

Police said Eric Vrskovy hit a mailbox, a sign, and then an empty police car in a driveway

Police said they eventually found the Vrskovy at a 7-Eleven. According to officers, his blood alcohol level was almost twice the legal limit.

He faces several charges including DUI and hit-and-run with property damage.

