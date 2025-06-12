Police: Driver who caused deadly Cape Coral canal crash may have been impaired

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A new police report says a driver showed signs of impairment following a crash that killed a woman after her SUV plunged into a Cape Coral canal on June 4.

Cape Coral police are now conducting a DUI investigation into the crash that happened on Burnt Store Road.

According to the police report, two vehicles were traveling south on Burnt Store Road just before 10:30 p.m. when one vehicle switched lanes and was struck in the rear by an SUV.

The impact caused the SUV to veer off the road, strike a guardrail and end up in a canal.

The driver of the SUV died at the scene.

Investigators reported that the driver of the passenger car who switched lanes showed signs of impairment, prompting the ongoing DUI investigation.

Police have not released the names of anyone involved in the crash.

RELATED COVERAGE: Woman dies after car plunges into Cape Coral canal, police rescue caught on video

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.